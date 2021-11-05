Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.18% of Coherent worth $76,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the first quarter worth $303,468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coherent by 66.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $249,921,000 after buying an additional 376,293 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coherent by 65.1% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 760,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,013,000 after buying an additional 299,906 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the first quarter worth $68,470,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the first quarter worth $41,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

COHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna downgraded Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Coherent in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Coherent to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.17.

Coherent stock opened at $258.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.33 and a beta of 1.51. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.32 and a fifty-two week high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $395.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.35 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. On average, analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.