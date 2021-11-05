Morgan Stanley Buys 45,864 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $77,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,620,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,918,000 after purchasing an additional 117,726 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $1,617,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $198.88 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.33 and a 12 month high of $203.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.90. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.29.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.70%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.73.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

