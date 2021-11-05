Morgan Stanley Has $80.54 Million Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $80,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,519,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 414.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 26,115 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,559,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $241.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.12. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.79 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.82.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.