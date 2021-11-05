Morgan Stanley Increases Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $160.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTLT. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

Shares of CTLT opened at $129.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Catalent has a 52-week low of $91.87 and a 52-week high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Catalent will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 152,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total value of $19,980,183.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $309,138.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,584 shares of company stock valued at $28,636,331 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 8.3% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 33.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

