Morgan Stanley Increases Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 150.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,167 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of IPG Photonics worth $79,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.36.

IPGP opened at $168.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.69.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

