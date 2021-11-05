Morgan Stanley Increases Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 150.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,167 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of IPG Photonics worth $79,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.
In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
IPGP opened at $168.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.69.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IPG Photonics Company Profile
IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.
Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.