Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,481 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 83,825 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $83,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,109,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in ANSYS by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 546,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,728,000 after purchasing an additional 45,331 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 970,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,794,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 374,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,889,000 after buying an additional 29,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.75.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,361 shares of company stock worth $24,529,192 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $409.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 78.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.45.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

