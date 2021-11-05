Morgan Stanley Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,200.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GOOGL. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and set a $3,400.00 price target (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,965.35 on Tuesday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $2,994.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,827.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,603.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 107.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in Alphabet by 7.3% in the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in Alphabet by 25.5% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% in the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its stake in Alphabet by 8.3% in the third quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 2,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 37.6% during the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 256 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

