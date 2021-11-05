Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMKBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday. AlphaValue raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 40.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

