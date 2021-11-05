Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Motorsport Games updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MSGM stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.50. 6,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,455. Motorsport Games has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.70 million and a PE ratio of -42.00.

Get Motorsport Games alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSGM shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Motorsport Games from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Motorsport Games in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Motorsport Games from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Motorsport Games in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motorsport Games stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) by 87,103.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,873 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Motorsport Games worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Motorsport Games Company Profile

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Motorsport Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorsport Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.