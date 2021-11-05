MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $638.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI stock opened at $661.67 on Friday. MSCI has a 52 week low of $373.48 and a 52 week high of $669.72. The company has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.20 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $634.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $566.01.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MSCI will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total transaction of $1,510,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 2.6% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MSCI by 10.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,618,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in MSCI by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,580,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 3.8% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.