mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.74 Million (MTA)

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 5th. During the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001604 BTC on exchanges. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market cap of $17.00 million and $2.74 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00053855 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003100 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000625 BTC.
  • Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.38 or 0.00249303 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012419 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00096530 BTC.
  • Fantom (FTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004383 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

MTA is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.