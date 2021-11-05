MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Up 10.6% Following Strong Earnings

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) shares shot up 10.6% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $4.91. 90,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,381,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

MPLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on MultiPlan in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on MultiPlan in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

In related news, Director Julie D. Klapstein purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,630. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MultiPlan during the third quarter valued at about $559,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MultiPlan during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 1,031.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 130,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 118,709 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 25.0% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a PE ratio of -8.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

About MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

