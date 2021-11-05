Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €277.83 ($326.86).

Several brokerages have weighed in on MEURV. Berenberg Bank set a €317.00 ($372.94) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays set a €289.00 ($340.00) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €293.00 ($344.71) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

About Munchener Ruckvers

