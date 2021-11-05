Mysterium (MYST) Price Up 4.5% Over Last Week

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. During the last week, Mysterium has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Mysterium has a total market cap of $18.48 million and approximately $274,874.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mysterium coin can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00001507 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mysterium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00054142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.24 or 0.00247138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00096818 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Mysterium

Mysterium (CRYPTO:MYST) is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Buying and Selling Mysterium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mysterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mysterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mysterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.