National Bank Financial Increases Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target to C$67.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.29.

Metro stock opened at $51.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.91. Metro has a 12 month low of $41.91 and a 12 month high of $57.06.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

