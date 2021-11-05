National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $51.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Get National Bank alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler raised National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

NYSE NBHC opened at $44.95 on Wednesday. National Bank has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $45.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.99.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 30.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in National Bank by 32.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Bank (NBHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.