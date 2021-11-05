National Bankshares Raises iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$87.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$86.00 to C$87.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IAG. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of iA Financial to C$86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iA Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$85.39.

Shares of IAG stock opened at C$74.27 on Thursday. iA Financial has a 1 year low of C$51.38 and a 1 year high of C$76.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$72.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of C$7.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Jennifer Dibblee sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.41, for a total value of C$281,652.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$198,494.81.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

