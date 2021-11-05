National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.190-$2.220 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.National Storage Affiliates Trust also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.19-2.22 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.18.

NSA opened at $63.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 71.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 7.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

