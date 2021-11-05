Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,610,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,318 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,572 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,408,000 after acquiring an additional 891,596 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,988,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,495,000 after acquiring an additional 664,246 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $120.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

