Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $529,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $108,000.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average of $48.53. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $33.99 and a one year high of $51.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.