Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 1,265 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,768 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 14.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Target by 7.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 4.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.8% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Target by 20.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $260.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $154.75 and a 52 week high of $267.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.51 and a 200-day moving average of $239.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.29.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

