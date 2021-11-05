Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3,189.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 109.1% during the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 137,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $238.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.90. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.91 and a 12 month high of $240.94.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

