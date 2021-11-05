Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the September 30th total of 86,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after buying an additional 10,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 706,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after buying an additional 175,847 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 625,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 10,937 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nature’s Sunshine Products stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.84. The company has a market cap of $315.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.86. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.98 million during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 5.61%.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

