Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Natus Medical had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Natus Medical updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.410-$0.460 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $1.130-$1.180 EPS.

Natus Medical stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.35. 173,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,977. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.20. Natus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $967.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 712.68 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natus Medical stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 612.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.