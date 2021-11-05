Nautilus, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nautilus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. William Blair also issued estimates for Nautilus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NLS. Craig Hallum lowered Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist reduced their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.58.

NLS opened at $10.82 on Friday. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $337.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $184.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.73 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 14.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 4.8% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 43.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 535,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 9.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Nautilus news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $874,685.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,019 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,759.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.