Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Navigator were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Navigator by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Navigator by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 365,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Navigator by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 330,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,759,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NVGS stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.24 million, a P/E ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $12.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $68.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.49 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.35%. Research analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navigator Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

