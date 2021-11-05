NBF Trims Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Target Price to C$201.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target decreased by NBF to C$201.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. NBF currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CJT. National Bankshares cut their price target on Cargojet from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital raised their price target on Cargojet to C$235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cargojet from C$235.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial raised Cargojet to a sector perform rating and set a C$205.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$236.18.

TSE CJT opened at C$186.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 83.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$159.80 and a 12 month high of C$250.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$198.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$187.94.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$172.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cargojet will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.03%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,000 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$206.70, for a total transaction of C$413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$542,587.50.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

