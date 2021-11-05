Needham & Company LLC Increases Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target to $64.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $3.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.75. 8,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,748. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.50. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $59.58.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 15,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $739,344.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $150,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,515 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

