Needham & Company LLC Raises Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target to $660.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $600.00 to $660.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.48% from the stock’s current price.

ZBRA has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $597.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $546.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $529.99. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $332.86 and a fifty-two week high of $605.39. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total value of $159,348.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,030.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,779 shares of company stock worth $5,152,908 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 14,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 501.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

