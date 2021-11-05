Neonode (NEON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.72 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 84.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.39%.

Get Neonode alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NEON opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 2.25. Neonode has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $12.42.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.