Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

NSRGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Nestlé alerts:

OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.19. 158,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,838. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $104.50 and a fifty-two week high of $135.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,679,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,296,000 after acquiring an additional 164,983 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,189,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,874,000 after purchasing an additional 151,291 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,137,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,335,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 706,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,344,000 after purchasing an additional 16,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.