Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
NSRGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, August 26th.
OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.19. 158,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,838. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $104.50 and a fifty-two week high of $135.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39.
About Nestlé
Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.
