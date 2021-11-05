NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital cut NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get NetApp alerts:

In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,329,224. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,668,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1,469.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $171,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $315,079,000 after purchasing an additional 982,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $90.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.52. NetApp has a one year low of $45.82 and a one year high of $94.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.