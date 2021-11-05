Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Nevro worth $42,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nevro by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $657,800,000 after acquiring an additional 119,909 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Nevro by 414.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 26,506 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nevro by 231.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,389,000 after acquiring an additional 52,022 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,418,000.

In other news, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 7,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Nevro from $210.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair downgraded Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.17.

NVRO stock opened at $109.74 on Friday. Nevro Corp. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $188.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

