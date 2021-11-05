New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Shares of NFE traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.64. The stock had a trading volume of 585,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,207. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.17. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $65.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -67.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

In other news, Director John J. Mack acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $496,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,551.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New Fortress Energy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of New Fortress Energy worth $12,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

NFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

