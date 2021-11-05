Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.290-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.60 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.690-$1.730 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.60.

Newell Brands stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. Newell Brands has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $30.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

