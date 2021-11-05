Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $788.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.95 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 32.63%. Newmark Group’s revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Newmark Group updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ NMRK traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $16.34. 2,105,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

NMRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Newmark Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Newmark Group worth $10,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

