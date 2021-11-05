Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.83.

NMRK opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.76. Newmark Group has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.93 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 25.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 18,982.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,951,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,716 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 123,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

