NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.82 EPS

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82), Fidelity Earnings reports. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. NexPoint Residential Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.380-$2.380 EPS.

Shares of NXRT stock traded up $3.36 on Friday, reaching $74.60. 79,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,340. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -92.01 and a beta of 1.02. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $9,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NXRT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

