NEXT (LON:NXT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 9,350 ($122.16) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,700 ($100.60) to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 8,800 ($114.97) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of NEXT to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 8,731.25 ($114.07).

Get NEXT alerts:

Shares of NEXT stock opened at GBX 8,058 ($105.28) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,967.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,978.65. NEXT has a 1 year low of GBX 6,020 ($78.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,484 ($110.84). The stock has a market cap of £10.71 billion and a PE ratio of 17.78.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.