Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

NKLA traded down $2.30 on Friday, reaching $13.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,899,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,056,518. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.66. Nikola has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 7.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.60.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,033,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $21,434,323.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $90,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,302,018 shares of company stock valued at $34,123,695 in the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nikola stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,793 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nikola were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

NKLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research downgraded Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nikola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

