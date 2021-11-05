nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Trading Down 8.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)’s share price fell 8.2% on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $35.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. nLIGHT traded as low as $28.73 and last traded at $29.15. 9,753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 253,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

LASR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nLIGHT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 9,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $253,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in nLIGHT by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 21,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in nLIGHT by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 23,739 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in nLIGHT by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 60,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in nLIGHT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.61 and a beta of 2.33.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

