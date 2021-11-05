Noir Price Reaches $0.0062 on Top Exchanges (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One Noir coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Noir has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Noir has a total market cap of $126,553.08 and $245.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.30 or 0.00125166 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.00 or 0.00524625 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000644 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00017637 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00050885 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009741 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,487,463 coins. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

