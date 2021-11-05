Nord/LB Reiterates €270.00 Price Target for Linde (ETR:LIN)

Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LIN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €330.00 ($388.24) price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €282.00 ($331.76) price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €291.00 ($342.35) price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €285.63 ($336.03).

Shares of LIN opened at €284.90 ($335.18) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €265.01 and its 200 day moving average is €253.70. Linde has a fifty-two week low of €187.95 ($221.12) and a fifty-two week high of €278.65 ($327.82). The stock has a market capitalization of $147.13 billion and a PE ratio of 52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

