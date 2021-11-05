Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.01. Norfolk Southern posted earnings per share of $2.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year earnings of $12.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.37 to $13.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

NYSE:NSC opened at $284.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.94 and its 200-day moving average is $267.21. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $222.29 and a 1-year high of $296.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

