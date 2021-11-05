Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.43. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 5,021,675 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $222.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1,195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 62,308 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,237 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 21,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.