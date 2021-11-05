Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,254 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.35% of Autohome worth $28,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 38.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Autohome by 325.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 15,934 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Autohome by 40.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Autohome by 27.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Autohome by 44.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,352,000 after purchasing an additional 66,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.33. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $147.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.07.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $5.30. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.75 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ATHM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

