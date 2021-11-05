Northern Trust Corp Buys 117,729 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,729 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $27,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRWG. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 31.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GRWG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital cut their price target on GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum cut their price target on GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on GrowGeneration from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

GRWG opened at $22.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.80. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 73.93 and a beta of 2.70.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.51 million. As a group, research analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

