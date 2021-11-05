Northern Trust Corp Increases Position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.58% of Allakos worth $26,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the second quarter valued at $2,118,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 15.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after buying an additional 10,225 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 152,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the second quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 16.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,195,000 after buying an additional 83,327 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ALLK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.42.

ALLK stock opened at $95.51 on Friday. Allakos Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.41 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

