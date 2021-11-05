Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,064 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.27% of TechTarget worth $27,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTGT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TechTarget by 23.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,511,000 after buying an additional 786,259 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TechTarget by 186.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,078,000 after buying an additional 263,197 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in TechTarget by 51.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,375,000 after buying an additional 234,877 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in TechTarget by 52.0% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 399,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after buying an additional 136,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,015,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $98.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.14. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.85 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 167.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 10,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total value of $976,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,153 shares of company stock worth $8,094,016. 10.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

TechTarget Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

