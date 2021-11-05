Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,431 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,955,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $28,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,729,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,392,000 after buying an additional 342,347 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 21,114,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,607,000 after buying an additional 493,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 12.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,286,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,081,000 after buying an additional 1,506,612 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 24.1% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 9,761,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,439,000 after buying an additional 1,893,929 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,344,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,443,000 after buying an additional 1,030,803 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOLD. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $47,190 and have sold 163,311 shares valued at $1,817,811. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.17. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. The business had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

